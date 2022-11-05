Relieved Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hoping for future Southampton tie as he plots FA Cup course
Danny Cowley has revealed his immediate FA Cup hopes after seeing his Pompey side book their place in the second round of the competition.
The Blues boss, who witnessed his team brush aside National League North outfit Hereford 3-1 on Friday night, wants a home draw next.
And he’s keen for that to be followed by a game against no other than south-coast rivals Southampton!
Cowley was in good spirits after the final whistle at Edgar Street.
He was buoyed by the Blues avoiding a Cup upset in front of a national TV audience and was pleased with the second-half performance of his side as they took the game away from their hosts.
It means Pompey are in the second round hat for the fifth year in a row.
And the manager be watching Monday’s draw with interest – with one eye also on the third round.
When asked by BBC Solent what he wanted in round two, Cowley quipped: ‘I just want a home draw.
‘Do we never ever get home draws at Portsmouth?
‘It doesn’t seem that we ever get a home draw, so I’ll take anybody at home – and then Southampton in the third round!’
Cowley will probably not want to be reminded that the Blues did in fact get two home draws in the Cup last season.
Harrow Borough were bypassed 1-0 in the first round, at Fratton Park but Pompey were then beaten by Harrogate 2-1 a month later.
The Blues’ last FA Cup fixture against rivals Saints was in February 2010, when Avram Grant’s then side beat the St Mary’s outfit 4-1 on their way to making the final at Wembley.
Meanwhile, Cowley has already tasted south-coast derby glory after guiding Pompey to a 5-2 win against Southampton in the Hampshire Senior Cup last month.