The 21-year-old left-back was present for the Blues' 1-1 pre-season draw at Luton Town on Saturday and featured for the remaining nine minutes.

As a result, Brandon Mason - who played against Bristol City in midweek - has returned to Coventry.

But where has Masampu come from? We take a look at his background.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey triallist Renedi Masampu played alongside Reece James in Chelsea's youth team. Picture: Cive Mason/ Getty Images

Winning a Chelsea deal

Masampu didn't have the conventional route into Category One academy football.

He was plying his trade with Metropolitan Police before he was spotted by Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

Following a successful trial period, he linked up with the Premier League side's under-18s for the 2017-18 campaign.

Rubbing shoulders with future stars

In the Stamford Bridge youth ranks, Masampu played alongside a host of names who've all gone on to big things.

In Jody Morris' team was Reece James, who featured for the entire game when Chelsea beat Manchester City to claim the Champions League in May.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour - both on the bench against Man City - were also Masmpu's team-mates, as well as Jamal Musiala, who helped Bayern Munich claim the Bundesliga title last term, and Brighton's Tariq Lampety.

In that campaign, Chelsea claimed the Premier League under-18 title, with Masampu making six appearances.

The Londoners also clinched the FA Youth Cup but Masampu did not feature in the final. He was released at the end of the campaign.

Back to non-league

After his Chelsea exit, Masampu dropped back into non-league. He linked up with Isthmian League side Whyteleafe in September 2019.

The following campaign, Masampu joined National League South side Dulwich Hamlet.

One of his outings for Hamlet included a 3-1 defeat to the Hawks at Westleigh Park in November 2020.

However, the shut down of non-elite sport amid the coronavirus crisis meant Dulwich's season was curtailed in December.

Previously eyed by Owls

There must be something about Masampu that Danny Cowley likes to have brought him to Pompey.

And he's not the only League One manager to think that.

Earlier this month, Masampu was spotted training with Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship.