Report: Former Portsmouth, Spurs, Southampton and QPR boss Harry Redknapp wants Leeds manager's job

According to The Mirror, the 75-year-old has told Leeds United he’s ready to come out of retirement to take charge at Elland Road on a short-term deal.

Redknapp is supposedly happy to replicate Neil Warnock’s arrangement with Championship Huddersfield and head back to the dugout until the end of the season.

The Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning boss retired in 2017 following a short stint at Birmingham – his eighth club during a 34-year managerial career.

Leeds are on the lookout for a new manager following their decision to part company with Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

However, their efforts to find a replacement have proved fruitless to date, with interest in West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot having been rebuffed.

At present, under-21 head coach Michael Skubala remains in caretaker charge and will stay in post for the upcoming fixtures against Everton and Southampton.

Leeds are currently fourth from bottom in the Premier League table – a point above Everton – and are without a win in the league since November 5.

Former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp guided the Blues to FA Cup glory in 2008 Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

As well as winning the FA Cup with Pompey, Redknapp led the Blues to 2005-06 top-flight safety thanks to his side’s ‘Great Escape’ efforts.

He also guided the club to their highest-ever Premier League finish – 8th during the 2007-08 season.

After controversially leaving Fratton Park and moving to south-coast rivals Southampton in 2004, Redknapp left Pompey for a second time under a cloud in 2008 to join Spurs.

As well as the Blues, Saints and Tottenham, the former I’m a Celebrity ‘King of the Jungle’ has managed West Ham, Bournemouth and QPR.