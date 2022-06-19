Football League World claim the Pilgrims are poised to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

The development comes after The News revealed last week that Danny Cowley was no longer pursuing a deal for the former Accrington player.

Despite having a long-standing interest in the Denmead-raised ace, Pompey have turned their attentions elsewhere as they look to make a central midfield signing this summer.

Marlon Pack has emerged as their No1 target as they look to bolster an engine room that already includes Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and youngster Jay Mingi.

Butcher is a free agent after declining the offer of a new contract at the Wham Stadium – ending the former Bournemouth man’s two-year association with the club.

And he’s not been short of admirers, with Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood, Bradford, Motherwell and St Mirren all linked with the 25-year-old.

Football League World also claim Bolton, Peterborough and Rotherham were also keen.

Former Pompey target Matt Butcher is reportedly set to join Plymouth Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Yet, according to their report, it’s the Home Park side that have won the race for Butcher’s signature.

Like Cowley, Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher is yet to sign anyone this summer, while they are on the lookout for midfield reinforcement with highly-rated Panuche Camara on the transfer list.