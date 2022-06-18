The News understands that a Fratton Park move for the midfielder will definitely not be happening, following his exit from Accrington Stanley.

Last month we revealed it was doubtful that Danny Cowley would swoop for Butcher’s services, despite him holding a long-term interest in the player.

The Blues boss was keen on bringing the 25-year-old back to the south coast.

Yet any hope the Denmead lad had of representing his hometown club next term has now vanished as Pompey prioritise other targets.

While such news will frustrate Blues fans desperate to see some signing through the door at Fratton Park, it will no doubt provide a boost to the former Cowplain School pupil’s many suitors.

League One duo Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood have been credited with an interest in Butcher, while fourth-tier Bradford were also reportedly keen.

There is also admiration north of the border, too, with Scottish Premier League pair St Mirren and Motherwell also monitoring Butcher’s situation.

Matt Butcher is a free agent after leaving Accrington. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The midfielder’s Accrington departure ended a two-year association with the club, where he became a key man under John Coleman.

Last season, Butcher made 36 appearances in all competitions while scoring four goals.

This helped Accy secure a fourth consecutive season in the third tier.

At present, Pompey are a man light in midfield after Shaun Williams’ release and subsequent move to Gillingham on a free transfer.

A player definitely wanted by the Blues is another hometown figure, Marlon Pack, who is also available on a free transfer following his Cardiff departure.