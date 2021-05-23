Report: Goalkeeping coach John Keeley in line for Paul Cook reunion at Ipswich after Portsmouth departure

John Keeley was part of Paul Cook's coaching set-up when Pompey won League Two in 2017.

That’s according to the Sun on Sunday, who claim the Portman Road manager wants the 59-year-old to be part of his backroom staff.

Keeley, who enjoyed two spells at the Blues, left Fratton Park this week as head coach Danny Cowley’s overhaul continued.

He was joined by Joe Gallen and Jake Wigley in being let go by Pompey, as the ongoing revamp focuses not only on the first-team squad but also the coaching set-up.

It was a scenario Worthing-based Keeley wanted to avoid, with the popular former Brighton keeper believed to have been keen on continuing his long association with the club.

However, it appears a familiar face could offer him some positive news, with Cook reportedly wanting to work with him at the Tractor Boys.

Pompey’s former League Two title-winning manager brought Keeley back to Fratton Park for his second spell in 2016, challenging him with identifying a goalkeeper who could help drive the club to promotion.

Keeley subsequently identified Millwall’s David Forde, who arrived on a season-long loan from Millwall and was ever-present in the 2016-17 League Two title win.

If the now former Blues coach makes the move, he’ll work alongside another former colleague, with Gary Roberts already part of the Ipswich coaching set-up.