According to Football Insider, manager Eddie Howe is open to offers for the 33-year-old who is currently in his seventh season at St James’ Park.

It’s been reported that the Toon boss is willing to let the left-sided player leave for a cut-price fee, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Ritchie – who is currently out with a calf injury – has made just two appearances for Champions League-chasing Newcastle this term.

Both of those came back in August but only one was in the top flight.

The Gosport-born ace was expected to leave the north east in the summer as he found game time limited under his former Bournemouth boss, Howe.

He took the decision to stay, after being linked with clubs in the Championship and a return to the Cherries.

But with the January window now approaching, the former Blues youngster – who cost Newcastle £12m in 2016 – could be about to say goodbye to the Toon.

According to reports, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, right, is willing to let Matt Ritchie leave St James' Park in January Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ritchie told The News in 2020 that he had unfinished business at Fratton Park.

After coming through the youth ranks at Pompey, he was sold to Swindon in January 2011 for an undisclosed fee. He departed after making 10 appearances for the club.

‘To play for Portsmouth was a dream - and I do feel I’ve got unfinished business there, for sure,’ said Ritchie, two years ago.

‘I feel I’ve got a good five to seven years in the locker still and I’ve just signed a new contract with Newcastle, where I’m really enjoying my time.

‘But in my head my next challenge is definitely to play for Portsmouth again - and have an impact.

‘I’ve really got a burning ambition to have some sort of success at Portsmouth. Whether that’s in three, four or five years, who knows?

‘But certainly, for me, I want to play - and I want to go back there and make an impact.

‘I don’t want to come back and do one of those where I’m finished and my legs have gone.

‘That’s not how I want to do it. I want to come back, offer something and have an impact.

‘I want to be part of a success story at Portsmouth, for sure.

‘My goal now is to come back to Portsmouth at some stage, have an impact and success. It would be great to take the club back to where it deserves to be.

‘When I left the club it was on a downward spiral, so I would like to play a part in getting the club to the next level and be part of something special in helping them to the Premier League.’

Ritchie left Pompey just five months before former team-mate Marlon Pack left Fratton Park.

Prior to a hamstring injury picked up at Charlton last month, Pack made 14 appearances for the Blues this season but should be back for Saturday’s trip to Morecambe in League One.