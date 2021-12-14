According to BBC Solent’s Jordan Clark, the 64-year-old is holding talks with the non-leaguers who are currently managed by Brian Stock.

Stock played for O’Driscoll at both AFC Bournemouth and Doncaster Rovers and a reunion at the Bob Lucas Stadium would be seen as something of a coup by the Terras.

As well as serving as the Blues’ head academy coach for more than two-and-a-half years, O’Driscoll has been the assistant manager at Liverpool, while he has also managed Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and England’s under-19s.

The former Republic of Ireland international announced his resignation from his Pompey post in September.

O’Driscoll cited personal reasons for his decision to step away from a job he had held since March 2019.

That’s after The News reported concerns about the academy set-up’s ongoing funding and facilities were a factor in his decision to step away,

It’s understood O’Driscoll is close to completing his three-month notice, which will then allow him to link up with Stock at Weymouth.

Sean O'Driscoll resigned from his role with Pompey's academy in September. Picture: Habibur Rahman