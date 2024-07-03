Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have seen a bid lodged for Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill ‘rejected’.

That’s according to respected Guardian journalist Will Unwin, who claims an approach for the Australia international has been turned down. Although, he stresses the Belgian top-flight side are open to cashing in on a player they signed from Melbourne City in 2023.

Plymouth, along side clubs in Turkey and the MLS, are reportedly also interested in the former Burnley and Fleetwood man, who has six caps for the Socceroos and is an international team-mate of Kusini Yengi and the Blues’ latest signing Sammy Silvera.

The defensive midfielder featured 23 times for Liege in the Belgian Pro League last seasons as they finished 10th. He missed their last 11 games of the season, though, after the 25-year-old ruptured the internal lateral ligament in his left ankle against KAA Gent in March.

Prior to his move back to Europe, O’Neill spent three seasons in the A-League with Melbourne City, where he won three Premiership titles and a Championship winners’ medal. He featured 60 times in total for the AAMI Park side before moving to Belgium for an undisclosed fee and signing a four-year deal.

Pompey are on he lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer. Fellow Australia international Alex Robertson is back at parent club Manchester City following his Fratton Park loan. Lee Evans’ short-term deal was not renewed at the end of last season. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Joe Morrell confirmed his PO4 exit after three seasons with Pompey.

Marlon Pack signed a new two-year deal with the Blues last week. He is one of 5 central midfielders on the Blues’ books - including Terry Devlin, Owen Moxon, Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery.