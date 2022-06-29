Walesonline.co.uk report that Owls boss Darren Moore has identified the 20-year-old as a target as he looks to continue his summer rebuild at Hillsborough.

Wednesday, who host the Blues on the opening day of the season, have already made five signings this summer.

An attempt to make that six new arrivals has been rebuffed, with Hull playing hardball over striker Mallik Wilks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it’s believed their interest in Joseph is not a consequence of frustrations in failing to strike a deal with the Tigers.

Joseph’s ability to also play as a wing-back appeals to Moore – a versatility that no doubt makes him an attractive proposition for Danny Cowley as well.

The Pompey boss has held a long-standing interest in the former Wigan man, who signed for Swansea for £500,000 last summer.

He would love to land the ex-Chelteham loanee on a permanent basis, with Swans boss Russell Martin open to offers,

Swansea forward Kyle Joseph is wanted by both Pompey and Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

But with the Championship side looking to recoup the money they paid for Joseph a year ago, a loan deal is something Pompey are now likely to explore.

That, too, could prove problematic, though, if Wednesday are willing to fork out a fee for the 20-year-old.

As well as Joseph, the Blues hold an interest in his Swans team-mates Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Swansea remain keen on Marcus Harness.#

The prospect of a player swap deal with the winger has been mooted.