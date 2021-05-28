Retained lists and ongoing talks - how Portsmouth and League One rivals Ipswich, Sunderland, Bolton Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham look ahead of transfer window opening

Among those not to be offered new deals by new head coach Danny Cowley were Andy Cannon and Craig MacGillivray, while the departures of Jack Whatmough, Ben Close, Tom Naylor and Ryan Williams are expected to follow suit.

The majority of the Blues’ rivals have followed, with Charlton the only remaining side that is guaranteed to be in the third tier next term yet to confirm who they will be parting company with.

With Blackpool and Lincoln involved in this Sunday’s play-off final, undersandably, no announcement has been made by either club – with the same applying with League Two play-off finalists Morecambe and Newport County.

Yet the likes of newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wycombe have confirmed which out-of-contract players they’ll be keeping for the 2021-22 season.

So, to help see were clubs stand as they go into a hectic summer transfer window, here’s the latest retained lists as provided by clubs.

1. AFC Wimbledon Released: Callum Reilly, Luke O’Neill, Shane McLoughlin. Failed to reach an agreement with: Joe Pigott (pictured). Picture: James Chance/Getty Images Photo: James Chance Buy photo

2. Accrington Released: Joe Maguire, Lamine Kaba Sherif, Jack Bolton, Reagan Ogle and Zehn Mohammed. Contract discussions: Mark Hughes, Ben Barclay, Harvey Rodgers and Harry Perritt. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Buy photo

3. Bolton Wanderers Released: Sonny Graham, Callum King-Harmes, Arthur Gnahoua, Shaun Miller, Jamie Mascoll, Jak Hickman, Muhammadu Faal. Contract discussions: Ryan Delaney, Alex Baptiste, Andy Tutte, Harry Brockbank and Matt Gilks (pictured). Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. Burton Albion Released: Colin Daniel, Jevan Anderson, John-Joe O'Toole, Owen Gallacher, Neal Eardley, Stephen Quinn, Luke Varney (pictured), Mike Fondop, Reece Hutchinson, Ben Fox, Tom Armitage, Ben Hart. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo