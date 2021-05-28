Retained lists and ongoing talks - how Portsmouth and League One rivals Ipswich, Sunderland, Bolton Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham look ahead of transfer window opening
Pompey were quick to release their retained list following the disappointing way in which they finished the season.
Among those not to be offered new deals by new head coach Danny Cowley were Andy Cannon and Craig MacGillivray, while the departures of Jack Whatmough, Ben Close, Tom Naylor and Ryan Williams are expected to follow suit.
The majority of the Blues’ rivals have followed, with Charlton the only remaining side that is guaranteed to be in the third tier next term yet to confirm who they will be parting company with.
With Blackpool and Lincoln involved in this Sunday’s play-off final, undersandably, no announcement has been made by either club – with the same applying with League Two play-off finalists Morecambe and Newport County.
Yet the likes of newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wycombe have confirmed which out-of-contract players they’ll be keeping for the 2021-22 season.
So, to help see were clubs stand as they go into a hectic summer transfer window, here’s the latest retained lists as provided by clubs.