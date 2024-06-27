'A proud moment' - Pompey new boy reveals talks with Stevenage, Preston and Oxford figure after transfer
Reuben Swann has earmarked his move to Pompey as a 'proud moment' in his life and has revealed his talks with John Mousinho swayed the move.
Swann became Pompey's third signing of the summer after his move from AFC Sudbury to Fratton Park was confirmed on Wednesday (June 26). He joins on a two-year deal with an option of a third, but his transfer fee is undisclosed.
John Mousinho revealed that Swann trained with Pompey back in December, allowing them to take a closer look at the player and they have since pushed ahead to sign the player. He was part of Sudbury's first-team which plays in the Southern League Premier Central, the seventh tier of English football and they are said to be delighted with the progress Swann has made.
'It's a proud moment for me - and my family - to sign my first professional contract with Pompey," said Swann.
"I'm happy to get things over the line and now I'm excited to start training with the rest of the team soon. The manager told me that this club is moving in the right direction and I'm just so thankful to be here."
Head coach Mousinho described Swann as an 'all-action' midfielder with maturity 'beyond his years'. He will get a chance in pre-season, but according to Andrew Moon, a journalist for BBC Radio Solent, the plan is to loan Swann out to get some valuable first-team experience.
