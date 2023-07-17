And boss John Mousinho has revealed the club’s recruitment department are scouring Premier League and Championship under-21 setups for a left-sided option to come in.

And the Blues are happy to play a waiting game to get the right player, thanks to being in a strong place in terms of squad planning with 10 arrivals already over the line.

The News yesterday revealed a shortlist of six players with differing profiles has been assembled to come in before September.

Liverpool teenager Harvey Blair is one player being looked at while Everton’s Lewis Dobbin was considered, with the verdict the former Derby loanee’s wages don’t represent decent value.

Getting a player who suits Pompey’s approach next season under Mousinho is the challenge when it comes to one of the final pieces in the recruitment jigsaw this summer.

And that has to come at the right price as the work is carried out within the confines of the club’s improved transfer budget.

Mousinho said: ‘Really we’re looking for a good player.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair is being considered by Pompey this summer. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

‘That sounds like a strange thing to say, but in the markets we’re in we’re obviously not Manchester City. We can’t go and pick and choose who we want.

‘So some of the markets we’re in, for example the under-21s in the Premier League and Championship, it’s probably more a case of if a good player comes up making sure he works for the system.

‘There are a wide variety, like technical left wingers who want to come inside. Then you’ve got your powerful athletes and more traditional wingers.

‘We’re keeping an open mind on that and seeing what comes and falls on our plate. I think if you’re too specific you miss out on good players.’

The fact clubs will assess their squads while away on pre-season tours is partially why that is likely to be the case.

Also the season starting and players not being involved in first-team fixtures is often a catalyst which prompts loan departures.

Mousinho added: ‘A lot of the lads are out on tour with the first team at the moment and are not necessarily available on loan at the moment.

‘They may not be if they end up performing well.

‘We are going to sit tight, but we think we’re in a good position to sit tight because of the work we’ve done in the transfer window so far.

‘We don’t think there’s any panic setting in and I suppose we can be a bit more cautious in our approach.