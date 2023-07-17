And the Blues boss have assembled a shortlist of six wingers, as they zero in on the forward quality they’re looking to add to John Mousinho’s squad.

Also the club’s football operation view what it would have taken to bring in the former Derby loanee as not representing decent value in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool’s Harvey Blair is another option being weighed up, as left wingers of differing profiles are considered.

Three athletic operators are on the Pompey hitlist with a couple of more skilful options being looked at - along with a player somewhere between the two profiles.

A central attacking addition is also being sought, with Cardiff’s Isaak Davies a new name to emerge over the weekend.

Everton's Lewis Dobbin was considered as left winger option for Pompey this summer. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Mousinho explained Pompey are looking for a flourish of attacking quality - and they feel they are well placed in that search with 10 signings already over the line.

He said: ‘There’s nothing imminent, but we’re still working on a couple more in the positions Rich (Hughes) highlighted the other week.

‘He highlighted four positions and we’ve managed to fill that centre-half spot.

‘So we’re obviously keeping an eye on things, but we think we’re in a good position in terms of where the squad is.

‘If we can add a couple of sprinklings of magic dust at the top end I think we’ll be in a good position.

‘That’s how we feel (content with their business). We’re really happy to have got the 10 signings in and it puts us in a spot where we’re pretty solid.

‘We’d like a few more of them to be fit, but we’ll get there. The last thing we want them to do is break down.

