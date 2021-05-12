REVEALED: How many new players Danny Cowley wants as extent of Portsmouth clearout is laid bare
Danny Cowley is ready to undertake a brutal Pompey clearout this summer.
And the Blues head coach has targeted bringing in as many as EIGHT new players to begin reshaping his failing squad into League One contenders.
That’s the kind of number of signings Cowley believes is required to get the club moving in the right direction next season after missing out on the play-offs.
Pompey are speaking to their 11 players who are out of contracts this week, as they put together their retained list.
It’s believed only a small number of those out of contract will look to be kept on for the 2021-22 season, as the decks are cleared after two campaigns of play-off failure and not even making the top six this season.
Cowley attempted to cajole as much as he could out of the players to get Pompey into the play-offs over the past seven weeks.
But the 42-year-old admitted he believed his squad wouldn’t have been good enough to deliver success if they had got there.
Pompey currently have 12 players contracted next season, and will almost certainly look to try offload a number of those men.
That may well prove easier said than done, however, in a number of cases.
Cowley has been informed of his playing budget moving forward, and chief executive Mark Catlin told The News this week he’s pleased with what he has to operate with.
Swindon’s Scott Twine has emerged as an early name on Cowley’s shopping list, while the former Huddersfield boss has indicated he would like to see Spurs’ Harvey White back at Fratton Park again next season.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.