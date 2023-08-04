Revealed: Portsmouth outlines transfer plan for rest of window as player hunt continues

And the Blues boss has revealed that could potentially leave space for a further temporary addition to complete the club’s summer transfer business.

Mousinho has explained that he feels bringing in a loan for a new recruit who can operate in the eight or 10 position, gives leeway to look towards emerging Championship and Premier League talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are looking at alternatives in that department, however, with Mousinho believing a deal is now in sight to bring in signing number 13.

That would then leave space for potentially a third loan addition to come in before September 1, after Norwich’s Abu Kamara joined the first-team setup last month.

With the EFL season starting this weekend and Premier League campaign getting under next week, there’s likely to be some squad movement in the top two additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey want to be ready to react to any opportunities which arise along the way.

Pompey boss John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes are working on the final deals of the transfer window.

‘Again we need to look at that ability to bring someone in from a higher level.

‘We wanted to leave ourselves that option later in the window, because we’ve only got one loan in so far.

‘It just gives us a huge amount of flexibility on loans.

‘I think if we go into the season with two loans and possibly to do a third if we really wanted to, though I’m not saying we do.