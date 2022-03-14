REVEALED: The contract clause hampering ex-Charlton and Bromley man's Portsmouth future after encouraging breakthrough season
Reeco Hackett’s eye-catching breakthrough season may not be enough to secure him a Pompey future.
Danny Cowley has been delighted with the former Bromley man’s performances in a campaign which has reaped five goals in 33 appearances.
The left-footer is now sidelined for the remainder of the season through a knee ligament injury, with his contract expiring in the summer.
However, The News understands that retaining Hackett may be an issue financially.
Although Pompey possess a club option on the 24-year-old, it is believed to involve a significant wage increase.
Presently, Hackett is among the lowest-paid members of Cowley’s first-team squad.
That reflects his arrival from non-league Bromley in January 2020 for a fee of around £100,000 under Kenny Jackett.
Indeed, before this season he must have questioned his Fratton Park future following just one Blues outing amid loan spells at Bromley and Southend.
Nonetheless, while he has blossomed under Cowley, the issue of his club option could prove a sticking point when extending his stay.
Certainly Cowley has made it publicly clear, on several occasions, that he wishes to keep Hackett, who has started 16 League One matches this term.
The former Charlton man is one of 12 players out of contract in the summer – and among seven with club options.
In the case of Hackett, Cowley must weigh up whether he wishes to use a greater proportion of his budget to meet the wage rise, which activating the clause would prompt.
Alternatively, the Blues could negotiate a new long-term deal with the versatile performer, giving him greater stability and a pay increase, albeit not at the financial levels as the option.
Regardless, Hackett would not be short of admirers elsewhere in the Football League following some impressive moments during the campaign, particularly his quality from dead-ball situations.
He has also proven his flexibility by operating at wing-back and left-back, in addition to his favoured wing role.
