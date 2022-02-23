Under the stewardship of Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley, players with varying abilities have donned royal blue, before seeking pastures new.
But what would a team made of the most valuable former players, following promotion from League Two, look like?
Here at The News we’ve delved into transfermarkt.com’s statistics, so you don’t have to, and created the side.
Click through the list to see the most valuable departees in terms of transfer value which totals £12.6million.
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.