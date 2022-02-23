Under the stewardship of Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley, players with varying abilities have donned royal blue, before seeking pastures new.

But what would a team made of the most valuable former players, following promotion from League Two, look like?

Here at The News we’ve delved into transfermarkt.com’s statistics, so you don’t have to, and created the side.

Click through the list to see the most valuable departees in terms of transfer value which totals £12.6million.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Stephen Henderson - £270k Current club: Charlton Pompey appearances: 28 Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

2. RB: Nathan Thompson - £450k Current club: Peterborough Pompey appearances: 78 Goals: 1 Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

3. CB: Christian Burgess - £1.08m Current club: Union St Gilloise Pompey appearances: 210 Goal: 12 Picture: Graham Hunt Photo: Graham Hunt Photo Sales

4. CB: Matt Clarke - £2.7m Current club: West Brom (on loan from Brighton) Pompey appearances: 175 Goals: 9 Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales