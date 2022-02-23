Most valuable former Pompey XI

REVEALED: The ex-Portsmouth team worth a staggering £12.6million combined - including Wigan, Peterborough, AFC Bournemouth and Lincoln figures

Many faces have graced Fratton Park since the club returned to League One in 2017.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 5:36 pm

Under the stewardship of Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley, players with varying abilities have donned royal blue, before seeking pastures new.

But what would a team made of the most valuable former players, following promotion from League Two, look like?

Here at The News we’ve delved into transfermarkt.com’s statistics, so you don’t have to, and created the side.

Click through the list to see the most valuable departees in terms of transfer value which totals £12.6million.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. GK: Stephen Henderson - £270k

Current club: Charlton Pompey appearances: 28 Picture: Joe Pepler

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales

2. RB: Nathan Thompson - £450k

Current club: Peterborough Pompey appearances: 78 Goals: 1 Picture: Joe Pepler

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales

3. CB: Christian Burgess - £1.08m

Current club: Union St Gilloise Pompey appearances: 210 Goal: 12 Picture: Graham Hunt

Photo: Graham Hunt

Photo Sales

4. CB: Matt Clarke - £2.7m

Current club: West Brom (on loan from Brighton) Pompey appearances: 175 Goals: 9 Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales
PeterboroughWiganFratton ParkLeague OneLincoln
Next Page
Page 1 of 5