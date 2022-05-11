The quartet will all be tied down for another year, as their existing agreements come to a close at the end of next month.

Of the 12 players who are out of contract this summer, Pompey are known to also have options on Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs and Callum Johnson.

The Pompey boss harbours concerns about the former Wolves and Wigan man’s injury record, however, with Jacobs blighted by issues since arriving in September 2020.

Hackett’s option does factor in an increase in wages, with a possible avenue for the Blues to come to a compromise over new terms with the winger.

Johnson, however, looks certain to be on his way after spending last season on loan at League One rivals.

Pompey will take up options on (from left) Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid.

Sean Raggett did have an option in his contract, but that was indexed to Pompey achieving promotion to the Championship.

Failure to do so means new terms will have to be agreed, although both player and club have expressed a desire to do just that.

Pompey have until May 21 to release their retained list, and will have leeway to say they remain in talks with those out of contract when they do so.

Of the remaining out-of-contract players, eyes will be Aiden O’Brien after the striker made a big impact following his arrival from Sunderland.

O’Brien told The News last week there had been no contact from Pompey over a new deal, though Cowley was holding meetings with players last week and chief executive Andy Cullen has indicated all players are in the picture over who’s wanted.

Paul Downing is expected to be on his way, after departing for Rochdale on loan in January with six months remaining on three-year deal he signed in 2019.

Veteran Shaun Williams agreed a one-year contract when arriving from Millwall last summer and will depart, with back-up keeper Ollie Webber arriving from Crystal Palace in January.

Cowley has long made it clear he would recommend Pompey action the option on Harness, with the winger arguably the club’s most bankable asset and being touted for a move to Championship Swansea.

Thompson was one of the season’s big success stories, putting injury issues behind him to get 38 midfield appearances under his belt.

Mingi made three league sub appearances over the second half of the season, after a loan spell in the National League with Maidenhead.