The Pompey boss has held talks with the 12 players whose deals are coming to a close this summer.

With the Blues holding options to extend terms with the majority of those men, they have a decent degree of control over what lies ahead.

The likes of Marcus Harness, Michael Jacobs, Reeco Hackett and Louis Thompson fall into that category.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harness has been linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers while a deal with Ipswich Town collapsed for Jacobs last season.

Sean Raggett’s option was connected to Pompey securing promotion to the Championship this season, however, as his agreement comes to a close.

Cowley has made it clear he wants as many as 17 of his existing squad to remain, to give him a decent nucleus to build on for next term.

With just 10 players currently contracted for next season, activating options is going to be crucial to achieving that aim.

From left, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Marcus Harness

Cowley said: ‘We had a really positive meeting at the beginning of last week, and we’re now in the process of trying to tie those deals down.’

Cowley confirmed individual talks with all of his players will commence today to review performance this season.

They will take place at Pompey’s Roko training base, with the objective to see where those players can make gains moving forward.

Naturally, those meetings will likely include discussions on the club’s plans for the squad members moving forward.

Cowley has already made it clear he wants to see loanees George Hirst and Hayden Carter back at Fratton Park next season

That looks unlikely to be the case with Tyler Walker after an unsuccessful loan start while Gavin Bazunu looks destined to be operating at a higher level.

Meanwhile, Mahlon Romeo is set to be operating at Championship level with Cardiff keen on signing the Millwall man.

Cowley added: ‘We will sit down with the players individually.

‘We always do performance reviews with all the players, every single player.