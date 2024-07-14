Rich Hughes targets new Portsmouth deals to keep popular duo at Fratton Park
Rich Hughes is keen to secure the Fratton Park futures of Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop, following Conor Shaughnessy’s new contract.
The attacking pair are both tied to the Blues until the summer of 2025, with each also possessing a club option.
However, Pompey are keen to reward their impressive performances and also retain two huge assets who have established themselves as fan favourites.
According to Hughes, negotiations aren’t currently taking place with Yengi and Bishop, with a preference to commence talks once the summer transfer window is over.
Regardless, the Blues’ sporting director is eager to extend the duo’s Fratton Park stays.
Hughes told The News: ‘It’s always a conversation when the right players are at the right times and it fits all parties.
‘It’s a nice development for the football club that we are now actively having some certain contract conversations as opposed to just being as and when.
‘Last summer (2023) we let everyone go that was out of contract. This summer we’ve had some players we wanted to retain and build as part of the squad, which is a good development for us as a football club.
‘Kusini is probably an obvious one, we’ve been speaking to his agent throughout the summer and it might start to come up in conversations.
‘We have a year with a club option, so we’re in a nice spot with that. He has done really well and performed well for Australia, so it probably becomes a natural conversation at some point.
‘Colby is similar, with a year with a year’s option. We are in a nice spot with Colby and just want to review everything as and when. Probably these will be conversations post the transfer window.
‘The priority is bringing players in and then we will look to retain and strengthen off the back of that.
‘We are not in negotiations at this point, but are in constant conversations over various bits anyway, so I’m sure they will come up in good time.’
Shaughnessy signed a new three-year deal with a club option earlier this month, reflecting his value to the Blues following an outstanding maiden season.
He now joins four players on long-term deals scheduled to expire in the summer of 2027 - Jordan Williams, Owen Moxon and Josh Murphy.
Hughes added: ‘We can talk about recruitment and development, but effectively that contract came down to Conor and the way he has performed.
‘He started 45 of our 46 league games last season and was excellent, while obviously had the fairy-tale moment of the league-winning goal as well. He has very much earned it.’
