Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are targeting fresh deals for two of their big performers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rich Hughes is keen to secure the Fratton Park futures of Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop, following Conor Shaughnessy’s new contract.

The attacking pair are both tied to the Blues until the summer of 2025, with each also possessing a club option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Pompey are keen to reward their impressive performances and also retain two huge assets who have established themselves as fan favourites.

Pompey are keen to tie two of their big players to new deals. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

According to Hughes, negotiations aren’t currently taking place with Yengi and Bishop, with a preference to commence talks once the summer transfer window is over.

Regardless, the Blues’ sporting director is eager to extend the duo’s Fratton Park stays.

Hughes told The News: ‘It’s always a conversation when the right players are at the right times and it fits all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s a nice development for the football club that we are now actively having some certain contract conversations as opposed to just being as and when.

‘Last summer (2023) we let everyone go that was out of contract. This summer we’ve had some players we wanted to retain and build as part of the squad, which is a good development for us as a football club.

Pompey are looking at a new deal for Kusini Yengi. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Kusini is probably an obvious one, we’ve been speaking to his agent throughout the summer and it might start to come up in conversations.

‘We have a year with a club option, so we’re in a nice spot with that. He has done really well and performed well for Australia, so it probably becomes a natural conversation at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Colby is similar, with a year with a year’s option. We are in a nice spot with Colby and just want to review everything as and when. Probably these will be conversations post the transfer window.

‘The priority is bringing players in and then we will look to retain and strengthen off the back of that.

‘We are not in negotiations at this point, but are in constant conversations over various bits anyway, so I’m sure they will come up in good time.’

Shaughnessy signed a new three-year deal with a club option earlier this month, reflecting his value to the Blues following an outstanding maiden season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now joins four players on long-term deals scheduled to expire in the summer of 2027 - Jordan Williams, Owen Moxon and Josh Murphy.

Hughes added: ‘We can talk about recruitment and development, but effectively that contract came down to Conor and the way he has performed.

‘He started 45 of our 46 league games last season and was excellent, while obviously had the fairy-tale moment of the league-winning goal as well. He has very much earned it.’