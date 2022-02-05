The Blues midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Samuel Barrott on 16 minutes following his challenge on the U’s’ Cameron Brannagan.

And there seems to be universal agreement among the Pompey fan base that the match official was too hasty in his decision to send the midfielder off.

Morrell will now serve a three-match ban, unless the club appeal the ruling – something that is not lost on the Fratton faithful who were already concerned by the lack of midfielder options available to manager Danny Cowley before kick-off.

Joe Morrell sees red following his 16th-minute challenge on Cameron Brannagan.

Minutes before, the Blues had just cancelled out Luke McNally’s seventh-minute opener, with Michael Jacobs scoring following his return to the starting line-up.

Here’s what fans on Twitter have been saying...

@pompeypaul72: Hoping Cullen's already lodged the appeal for the utterly ridiculous red card for Joe Morrell #Pompey

@FA_PGMOL your standard of referees in League One is disgraceful. Pathetic. You should be ashamed.

@pompey_sam: Good job we have a big squad to deal with suspensions and injuries.

@LeeCrowhurst: That was a disgraceful decision from the referee.

Ruined the entire game/afternoon now for everyone that has paid to watch.

That useless referee should be fined and sacked!

@lukehookings: We just can’t catch a break, gonna be so short in midfield now.

@NicolaUpfield: That was never a red. Actually shocked he's been sent off for that.

@Pompey_Goals: Really sick of league one refs never a red.

@JGM_91: Thank goodness we have squad depth to cover Morrell's suspension #Pompey

@ghm67: NEVER A RED CARD!

@danieledmunds4: That is a shambles of a decision.

@dannylaceyUK: Having watched it on tv I cannot see how that red will stand.

@StevenLeaver: These Referees need sorting out! Absolutely Shocking decision.