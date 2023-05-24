News you can trust since 1877
Rivals reveal stance over potential shock summer return for Portsmouth target

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell has left the door open to re-signing Jevani Brown this summer.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:03 BST

The forward was released at the end of the season and hasn’t appeared for the Grecians since January.

It comes after the 28-year-old was charged with assaulting two women in February, just days after he was pursued by Pompey over a switch to Fratton Park.

Brown admitted to one charge in March but faces trial on a second, which he denies, at Exeter Crown Court in July.

Despite his exit from St James Park earlier in the month, Caldwell has claimed there could be a chance of re-signing the striker this summer.

The Exeter boss told BBC Radio Devon: ‘It's still something that might come back up, so we'll see how that goes over the summer.’

Before his Exeter suspension, Brown was heavily linked with a switch to Pompey on the final day of the January transfer window.

It was a rumour which spanned the entirety of deadline day, with the forward himself dropping hints over his future on social media.

Jevani Brown.Jevani Brown.
The front man’s final outing for the Grecians came in a 2-0 victory over MK Dons on January 28th, where he netted both goals.

Indeed, that increased Brown’s tally to 14 goals in 27 League One outings for the season and also registered nine assists.

Although the Jamaican had missed the second half of the campaign, he finished as Exeter’s top scorer and was voted the club’s Players’ Player of the Year.

And his on-field qualities is something Caldwell has been full of praise of as he keeps tabs on his off-field situation.

He added: ‘As a footballer he's a fantastic player and he's contributed a lot to this club this season.

‘But obviously his off-field problems have stopped him playing for the second half of the season, so we need to see how that develops. It's slim, but the option is there should it come about.’

