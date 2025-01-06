Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey took heart from their performance against promotion-chasing Sunderland on Sunday.

Pompey suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday - and a lot is being said about the debut of Rob Atkinson.

Wilson Isidor opened the scoring inside seven minutes for the hosts, with John Mousinho's men unable to find a response during the rest of the game. The result left the Blues just above the relegation zone on goal difference, with Hull City and Cardiff City both getting a point at the weekend to take their tallies for the season to 23.

A key moments during the game at the Stadium of Light was when captain Marlon Pack was red carded in the 67th minute for bringing down Isidor when he was through in on goal.

The dismissal of the Pompey skipper forced some movement from the bench, with two substitutions being made. Zak Swanson made way for Terry Devlin and Rob Atkinson replaced Paddy Lane, to help fill in the gap in defence following Pack’s dismissal.

Coming on for your debut, and having to play with a man less for 20 minutes, could have been seen as a real baptism of fire for Atkinson, who was making his debut just days after joining from Bristol City. But he relished the opportunity - despite it being his first competitive appearance in almost two years, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February 2023.

Indeed, the 26-year-old made quite the impression among those watching, with some even comparing him to five-time Champions League winner Paulo Maldini. In his post-match interview, Mousinho admitted that a fully-fit Atkinson wouldn’t be at Pompey. Following his eye-catching debut, here’s how fans have reacted to Atkinson's first appearance in a Blues shirt.

Pompey supporters reaction to Rob Atkinson debut

@ieeskea: "Put up a good fight against a top team and Atkinson is Maldini reborn."

@Pompeyfan669341: "Atkinson looking sharp #pompey."

@FrankRoger29382: "Positive to take from todays game rob atkinson looks a great player. #pompey.”

@NicolaUpfield: “In all seriousness, today was an improvement on our away form and Atkinson looks pretty solid. Hoping for a stronger second half of the season.”

@ScottPompey: “I’m gonna be eating humble pie with Atkinson ain’t I. looked a player when he come on today , proper old school CB.”

@AlexMain84: “Could have been a lot worse I guess is the positive from that. Thought Atkinson looked solid when he came on too. #Pompey.”

@RyanHoney9: “I'd say people who doubted the Atkinson transfer can now see why we took the chance on him..”

@KyranHopcroft: “If that Performance from Atkinson is anything to go by, he’s going to be a very good signing! Couple more needed in the window #Pompey.”

@DylanSomertonj1: “Personally think we gotta start Atkinson against Blackburn or maybe even Wycombe, looks like a quality and comfortable defender.”

@ChrisWisey: “Keep Rob Atkinson fit, and #Pompey might have their much needed centre back solution. Very encouraging debut.”

@ollie_warren99: “Atkinson looks a great find. Few shining moments from him in a very tough debut. #pompey.”

@pfcleftie: “Rob Atkinson already looks prime Maldini having had to watch McIntyre too many times this season. A defender who can defend.”

@Shovell96: “If Atkinson stays fit, he’ll be a great signing of the evidence of his 25 minute cameo #Pompey