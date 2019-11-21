Have your say

Defender Paul McShane is a doubt for the hosts, after he picked up an injury in Rochdale’s FA Cup first-round replay win against Wrexham on Tuesday night.

The experienced Republic of Ireland international had missed the past three games with a separate injury and made a goalscoring return to the side.

However, he was substituted just before half-time and could miss the visit of Pompey to Spotland.

Ryan McLaughlin (heel) and Ollie Rathbone (foot) are also doubts, while Tyler Magloire (groin) and Jim McNulty (back) remain on the treatment table.

However, manager Brian Barry-Murphy will have Luke Matheson and Rhys Norrington-Davies back following their Welsh international commitments.

Pompey were handed an injury blow with news they’ll be without captain Tom Naylor (hamstring), Sean Raggett (abductor) and Ross McCrorie (hamstring) for the trip to Greater Manchester.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett

The visit of Peterborough to Fratton Park on December 7 has been earmarked for their return dates, meaning manager Kenny Jackett will be without three key performers for the next two weeks.

That’s likely to see both Paul Downing and Anton Walkes recalled to the starting line-up, with Brandon Haunstrup continuing to deputise at right-back.

On a positive note, Ellis Harrison – Pompey’s top scorer with seven goals this season – is back in contention after missing the FA Cup trip to Harrogate with a back problem.

Oli Hawkins and Bryn Morris remain unavailable.