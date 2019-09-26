Pompey fans have been having their say on who Kenny Jackett should play out wide against Bolton on Saturday.

And it appears Ronan Curtis would be the one who would miss out, if it came down to those supporters on The News’ facebook page and at portsmouth.co.uk.

Kenny Jackett is set to welcome back Marcus Harness for the visit of the Trotters, after he missed the past five games with a thigh injury.

The manager has also been integrating summer arrival Ryan Williams into his first team, with the Aussie starting and impressing in Tuesday night’s derby defeat at the hands of Southampton.

They’ll both be vying with Curtis for the right to start against Keith Hill’s side at Fratton Park.

But many believe now is the time to take the Republic of Ireland international out of the line-up after what they consider to be a series of below-par performances from the wide man.

Curtis has scored twice for the Blues in 10 appearances, with only Ellis Harrison scoring more for Pompey this season to date.

Yet the consensus seems to be that his recent displays have opened the door for Jackett to try other options.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us...

John Penwith: What is really needed is a spell on the sidelines for Curtis as he has still to find his way again.

I don't believe he was that great on Tuesday. He cost us a goal and kept trying to win it on his own when better options were available, his passing wasn't great either.

He did improve in the second half but not enough as seems also to be too busy snarling at opposition players, which is fine if it has a purpose to an extent, a bit of sledging etc, but it seems they just let the football talk against him.

Joe Bloggs: Agree, Curtis seems to have fluffed his lines against defenders on recent showings and KJ needs to give him a break.

Joe Parsons: Drop Curtis. Williams and Harness on the wings would tear up League One.

Chris Oliver: In the defence of Curtis being tired… he had played a full season in his Irish league and then played quite a few games in the league here.

I think teams watch videos on players and have worked him out. A bit like teams have worked out Jackett’s tactics.

That's not difficult… just watch Pompey once and there you have it.

It will be good to give Williams and Harness a start and allow Curtis to work on his game.

Steve Oliver: Jackett will probably select Curtis again as it seems he can do no wrong.

Adrian Parish: I know it’s only opinions but even with a fully fit squad what’s our best team?

So many players have been off form, who do you pick?

Only shoe-ins for me are Harness, Naylor, Burgess and MacGillivray.

Is Marquis off form or starved of service? Should Harrison play as he has looked our best striker so far? Is Hawkins really our only option alongside Burgess?

Neal Dobson: Shouldn't be to hard. Drop Curtis, job done!

Barrie Jenkins: There’s no dilemma whatsoever, drop RC along with BC because the pair have been shocking, but of course everyone sees this except KJ.

David Andrew: That’s fine Kenny firing in balls from the wing..... change the striker then as he doesn’t play that type of game.... I love marquis.... but you don’t play to his strengths ..... he had 1 chance Tuesday night.