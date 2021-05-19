Fans have been swift to spot that the winger's Twitter bio no longer contains the words 'footballer for Portsmouth F.C.' and now only reads 'Irish international'.

Following the Blues’ failure to reach the League One play-offs after a final-day defeat to Accrington, it is expected Curtis will want to test himself in the second tier having spent three years at Fratton Park.

Arriving from Derry City in June 2018, he's scored 40 goals in 142 appearances for Pompey and made his senior Republic of Ireland breakthrough.

Brentford, Blackburn and Reading have all been linked with Curtis in the past.

In a recent interview in the national press, the 25-year-old revealed there is 'a lot of interest' in him.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley has admitted he is prepared to sell prized assets in a bid to boost his transfer budget this summer.

Cowley will be able to reinvest all of the funds the Blues net from any player sales.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Nigel Keene

Curtis is Pompey's most valuable commodity. The London-born ace has two years remaining on his contract at PO4, having signed a long-term deal in February 2020.

Ronan Curtis previously had 'footballer for Portsmouth F.C. Irish international in his Twitter bio. Picture: Twitter