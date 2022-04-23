Ronan Curtis takes centre stage as Portsmouth cruise to Gillingham victory

Curtis celebrates his second goal today

Ronan Curtis took centre stage with a first-half double either side of a Ryan Jackson finish, before Clark Robertson thundered home a bullet header after the restart.

That makes it two defeats from the past 15 in the league for Danny Cowley’s men as they belatedly find the consistency which they’ve struggled for across much of the season.

Ben Thompson was anonymous on his return to Fratton Park after his outstanding loan stay in the 2018-19 season.

Curtis got Pompey off to the best possible start when we rifled in Marcus Harness’ cross from close range after four minutes, after a lovely flick from Hayden Carter.

It was a game played at a sedate pace with Joe Morrell trying his luck from 25 yards but firing at Aaron Chapman, before George Hirst was a whisker from getting his head on Michael Jacobs’ cross in the 27th minute.

The visitors were level in the 30th minute as Ben Reeves was given space to produce a deep cross from the left which was met by Ryan Jackson at the back post, as he stole away from Curtis.

Pompey managed to restore their lead in first-half stoppage time, however, as Curtis grabbed his second of the game as he took a touch from Raggett’s cross and slotted in a cool finish.

Gills boss Neil Harris was then dismissed as he raged at the amount of stoppage time played at the end of the half.

His mood would have darkened further nine minutes after the restart as Jacobs’ pinpoint corner was thundered home via Robertson’s head.