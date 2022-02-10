League One latest: Roy Keane reportedly out of running to be named manager of Portsmouth rivals Sunderland

A report this morning claims that the Irishman is no longer being considered for the role – despite having two interviews for the position and apparently being offered the job on Wednesday night.

The Athletic story stated: ‘Sources who know Keane were discussing how his arrival on Wearside would galvanise the club.

‘But over the course of Wednesday evening it became apparent that this might not be the case’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain Keane had been the front-runner for a return to Sunderland, whom he guided back to the Premier League in 2006-7.

His apparent withdrawal from the process leaves Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi in the frame to succeed Lee Johnson.

Johnson was sacked after the Black Cats 6-0 thumping at the hands of Bolton last month – the week after he saw his side beat Pompey 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.