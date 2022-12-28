Rumour rated: Portsmouth's reported interest in St Mirren midfielder good enough for Celtic and Rangers assessed

High praise, indeed, for a 21-year-old with a growing reputation in the Scottish top flight and who is reportedly attracting the interest of Pompey.

That might go some way to justify the ‘£350,000’ offer the Blues and League One rivals Forest Green have reportedly made for the midfielder, according to the Scottish Sun.

But with the Scotland Under-21 international out of contract at the end of the season – and Pompey not exactly flush with cash heading into the January transfer window, despite the sale of Marcus Harness to Ipswich in the summer – it’s not a rumour that stacks up in it’s current form.

Is Danny Cowley interested in the Buddies star?

Erhahon was a player on the Blues’ radar but Cowley decided to pursue other options instead of the box-to-box ace – including Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery.

That bolstered the Pompey midfield ranks that currently comprises both Pack and Lowery, along with Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi, Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon has been linked with a January move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

And although injury problems in the Blues engine room have hampered them all season, it’s still a department bursting with numbers.

There’s every chance Pompey could be a man lighter in this area come January 31, with Tunnicliffe still interesting teams from abroad. Mingi’s name has been mentioned in despatches as well.

But for all their issues in that specific department this campaign, is the midfield something that needs fixed now? Is that really where Cowley’s current problems lie?

With the Blues in need of extra pace and power up front, plus a creative spark following four league games without a goal – the answer to the above is a resounding: No!

There’s also the small matter of the so-called price tag.

Can Pompey really afford to spend £350,000 on a player who is out of contract in six months time? Again – no!

Would the Blues be foolish to do so when there’s the potential of a free transfer or a compensation fee at a fraction of the current price to pay in June? Most definitely.

According to Cowley, there’s some money left over from the sale of Harness in the summer.

There’s also the cash windfall that will come from Morrell’s presence at the recent World Cup.

But there’s more important issues that need fixing rather than the midfield at this moment in time. And if there is money in the kitty, then focus should centre on those.

With 100+ appearances already under his belt and a growing reputation, Erhahon is clearly a player whose stock is rising.

He’s the type of player the Blues could make a future profit on if their initial interest is followed up at some point.

But now is not the time.

