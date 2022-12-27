That’s according to the Scottish Sun, who claim the Buddies are prepared to part company with the 21-year-old in the January transfer window after receiving offers of ‘£350,000’ for their youth product.

But the Blues are not alone in seeing an apparent bid accepted by the Scottish Premiership side.

The same report from north of the border states that fellow League One side Forest Green have also made their interest in the player known and have subsequently submitted a £350,000 offer as well.

Erhahon, who has been linked with a move to Fratton Park before – as recently as last May – has made 16 appearances for St Mirren this season, helping them sit sixth in the Scottish top flight.

He has featured 20 times in all competitions this term, registering one assist.

But manager Stephen Robinson is reportedly ready to cash in on the Scotland under-21 international as he risks losing him for nothing at the end of the season when the player’s contract expires.

Despite being well-stocked in midfield, Pompey have had problems with their engine room during the 2022-23 campaign to date.

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Louis Thompson fractured his leg against Bristol Rovers in August and is yet to return to the Blues’ first-team fold.

Meanwhile, Tom Lowery’s ongoing hamstring problems have restricted him to just one substitute appearance since mid-September.

As a result, head coach Danny Cowley has had to rely on Marlon Pack, who has also been out with a hamstring injury this season, youngster Jay Mingi and Ryan Tunnicliffe in the centre of the park this term.

Both Lowery and Thompson are pencilled in to make returns over the festive period. However, neither travelled with the Blues for the League One trip to Exeter on Boxing Day.

Erhahon should next be in action for St Mirren on Wednesday, when they travel to Livingstone.

