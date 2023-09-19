Ryan Tunnicliffe’s search for a new club is over. (Pic: Jason Brown)

Ryan Tunnicliffe's search for a new club after his summer transfer exit from Pompey is finally over.

The 30-year-old was among eight players who were released by the Blues in May. Now his four-month spell without new employers has come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has penned terms with A-League side Adelaide United, who are preparing for their 2023/24 campaign. Adelaide’s season begins on Friday, October 20, against Central Coast Mariners.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed for United and it poses a great challenge and change for me after playing in England all of my life,’ Tunnicliffe said to Adelaide’s official club website.

‘I’ll be leaning on guys like Zach Clough to help get me settled and I can’t wait to play at Coopers Stadium which is one of the best grounds in the league and comparable to England I hear.

‘You see more and more of the A-League over in the UK with plenty moving over all the time, so this seems like a natural fit for me and I can’t wait to get started.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tunnicliffe, who spend two seasons at Fratton Park following his free-transfer move from Luton, departed Pompey as he was out of contract and was not part of John Mousinho's plans going forward.

He was linked with moves to Australia and the MLS last September when Danny Cowley was manager but nothing materialised. Instead, as a result of injuries and unavailability, the former Manchester United youngster found himself back in the fold and playing playing regulalry under Cowley and then Mousinho.

Pompey’s midfield underwent a major overhaul this summer, though, with Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi all departing. Alex Robertson, Terry Devlin, Ben Stevenson and Tino Anjorin have all subsequently been brought in.

Welcoming Tunnicliffe to his new surroundings, Adelaide manager Carl Veart said: ‘Ryan has a wealth of experience in the game with a never-say-die mentality, and we’re really looking forward to his leadership and grit on the park this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He is the perfect player for United as we feel he will fit the mould and physicality of the A-League perfectly.

‘As someone who has been in Championship and Premier League changerooms for most of his career, his football technical ability and the professionalism he will bring can only boost the entire squad.”