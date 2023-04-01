Ryan Tunnicliffe: Portsmouth have got Bolton, Peterborough and Derby nervously looking over their shoulders
League One’s play-off contenders are looking over their shoulder and clocking Pompey’s encouraging late-season charge.
That’s the verdict of Ryan Tunnicliffe after the in-form Blues came within three points of a top-six spot.
John Mousinho’s ninth victory in charge came in a 1-0 triumph over bottom club Forest Green Rovers at Fratton Park.
It was enough to put them just a win away from Bolton and Peterborough, who are positioned in fifth and sixth spot on 64 points.
And, with seven matches remaining, Tunnicliffe is convinced Pompey are demonstrating the momentum required to potentially snatch a place at the death.
He told The News: ‘We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. If you look back from how far we’ve come, there’s seven games left and we’ve given ourselves a chance.
‘We’re three points off the play-offs, all we can do is take care of our end of the bargain and win our games, whatever happens, happens.
‘Over the years there is always a team which comes from further out which picks up momentum at the right time – which we seem to have done at the moment.
‘We have that momentum. When we don't play so well we seem to be winning games, when we play well we seem to be winning games, it’s a great habit at this time of the season.
‘I think people above us will be looking at a few results we’ve had recently, although will obviously have to concentrate on themselves.
‘We’ve got seven games and need to keep winning and see where it takes us.’
Owen Dale grabbed the winner in the 51st minute, heading home Joe Rafferty’s right-wing cross at the far post.
The winger should have had a hat-trick, yet Pompey were happy all the same, particularly having struggled to break down a Forest Green team which defended deep.
Tunnicliffe added: ‘We saw what they did last weekend when they frustrated Sheffield Wednesday and won that game, they’re difficult to break down, it’s all about patience.
‘It’s probably the hardest thing in football, you see with a lot of teams they go down to 10-men and sit behind the ball, it’s hard to break them down.
‘I think we played well, showed patience, moved the ball from side-to-side, got the goal we deserved and – if we are being ultra-critical of ourselves – should have put a few more chances that we had to bed.’