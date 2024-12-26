Same again for Portsmouth at Watford - but two returns among substitutes

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 26th Dec 2024
John Mousinho has kept a winning side for the Blues’ Boxing Day trip to Watford.

The Pompey head coach unsurprisingly sticks with the starting XI which registered a 4-1 victory over Coventry in their last game out.

The only changes in the 20-man squad at Vicarage Road come on the bench, with Academy pair Michael Ani and Harry Clout dropping out.

They are replaced by Elias Sorensen and Abdoulaye Kamara, who return from illness and injury respectively.

Terry Devlin is again on Pompey's bench, with Zak Swanson preferred in the starting XI at Watford. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTerry Devlin is again on Pompey's bench, with Zak Swanson preferred in the starting XI at Watford. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Terry Devlin is again on Pompey's bench, with Zak Swanson preferred in the starting XI at Watford. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Meanwhile, Zak Swanson is again preferred at right-back ahead of Terry Devlin, following the ex-Arsenal man’s return to the side against Coventry.

Harvey Blair, Jacob Farrell, Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat and Jordan Williams are still absent through injury.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Sorensen, Silvera, Devlin, Kamara, Lane.

