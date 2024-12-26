Same again for Portsmouth at Watford - but two returns among substitutes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Pompey head coach unsurprisingly sticks with the starting XI which registered a 4-1 victory over Coventry in their last game out.
The only changes in the 20-man squad at Vicarage Road come on the bench, with Academy pair Michael Ani and Harry Clout dropping out.
They are replaced by Elias Sorensen and Abdoulaye Kamara, who return from illness and injury respectively.
Meanwhile, Zak Swanson is again preferred at right-back ahead of Terry Devlin, following the ex-Arsenal man’s return to the side against Coventry.
Harvey Blair, Jacob Farrell, Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat and Jordan Williams are still absent through injury.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Sorensen, Silvera, Devlin, Kamara, Lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.