Sean Raggett believes Pompey deserved all three points at Lincoln.

And the centre-back has insisted the Blues need to be more clinical in attack to capitalise on their dominance.

Second-half substitute Dane Scarlett, the hero against Burton in midweek, almost stole the show with 10 minutes remaining, before his attempt was ruled out for offside.

That didn’t stop Pompey, with Colby Bishop squandering a late one-on-one effort to seal a dramatic victory.

But with the Blues unable to break the deadlock against a resilient Lincoln side, Raggett was adamant his men deserved maximum points.

‘It was disappointing,’ he told The News.

‘On a whole we played quite well and just couldn’t get that goal to put the game to bed.

‘Everyone is really disappointed that we couldn’t find a winner. Some games go like that.

‘It’s a tough one to take because we’ve done enough to win the game but unfortunately we’ve only come away with a point.

‘There’s always days where you look at it think we could’ve been more clinical and there are others where we think we need to be more solid at the back. It’s part of football.

‘We’ll see the positives and negatives and go on to the next one.

‘We had some really good chances and I think if we could’ve got one, we definitely could’ve got two or maybe three.

‘Unfortunately we just couldn’t get that killer goal today.’

The game sprung in to life in the remaining minutes, with both sides having chances in the closing stages to nick all three points.

And Raggett has revealed the risks his side takes to go the extra mile to find an illistrious winner.

‘It comes from experience,’ he added.

‘We’ve all been involved in these games before where the end gets a bit frenetic.

‘We wanted to win the game so we’re pushing forward but we’re leaving ourselves a little bit more exposed at the back than what we would be earlier in the game.

