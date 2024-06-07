Season tickets crash through 12,000 mark ahead of key date for Portsmouth faithful

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Season-ticket sales have broken the 12,000 barrier ahead of Pompey’s Championship return.

Blues fans have once again shown their exceptional loyalty, as excitement builds ahead of their side’s return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But time is now fast ticking down to a key date - with there less than a week for existing season ticket holders to renew.

That key cut-off date arrives at 5pm on Wednesday, July 12 - with sales capped at 15,000.

With a 2,000-strong waiting list, those who don’t renew will lose their seat and have to join the waiting list to land a future season ticket.

Any unrenewed seats will go on sale to supporters at 10am on Tuesday, June 25 - with those on the waiting list prioritised in order of position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Andy Cullen praised Pompey’s ‘immense’ support and spoke of how a fervent Fratton Park was central to the League One victory last term.

Cullen feels maintaining that indomitable backing for John Mousinho’s side will be significant next term.

He said: ‘Our support is immense and that togetherness at the club was a key ingredient of our success.

‘When times got tough at Fratton Park on the pitch they were there all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I can even think of the couple of home games we lost when the supporters were still right behind us. It made a big difference to our players.

‘To have that despite the disappointment of defeat at home was massive - and we’re really going to need that again.

‘We’re going into the Championship and we are going in to compete.

‘You won’t be successful if you have factions in the squad - and it’s the same in the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fratton Park is going to be huge for us next season. Having that togetherness of our fantastic support is really going to give us a big advantage.’