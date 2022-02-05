A PA announcement was made at the Kassam Stadium as fans waited on both teams coming out after the break.

The News understand that the ‘incident’ was medical related.

It comes after reports claimed stewards and police were spotted running towards the tunnel area after the whistle blew for the end of the first-half.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Morrell was sent off after 16 minutes during the League One game – a decision which has incensed fans on social media.

The score at half-time was 1-1 after Michael Jacobs cancelled out Luke McNally’s seventh-minute opener.

The second half finally kicked-off shortly after 4.25pm following a delay of more than 15 minutes.