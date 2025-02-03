Anthony Scully’s Fratton Park nightmare has ended.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The luckless winger has returned on loan to Colchester for the remainder of the campaign - also taking him up to the expiry of his Fratton Park contract.

Scully had previously joined the League Two club on a season-long loan on deadline day of the summer transfer window, making nine appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that arrangement was cancelled last month after the former Lincoln man underwent surgery on his problematic ankle.

Nonetheless, Colchester boss Danny Cowley had intimated they were prepared to bring Scully back once his injury recovery became clearer.

Pompey’s ex-head coach has been as good as his word, with the 25-year-old again linking up with the U’s in a deal until the season’s end.