Second time lucky: Forgotten Portsmouth man ends his Fratton Park nightmare. Again

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 20:13 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 20:15 BST
Anthony Scully’s Fratton Park nightmare has ended.

The luckless winger has returned on loan to Colchester for the remainder of the campaign - also taking him up to the expiry of his Fratton Park contract.

Scully had previously joined the League Two club on a season-long loan on deadline day of the summer transfer window, making nine appearances.

However, that arrangement was cancelled last month after the former Lincoln man underwent surgery on his problematic ankle.

Nonetheless, Colchester boss Danny Cowley had intimated they were prepared to bring Scully back once his injury recovery became clearer.

Pompey’s ex-head coach has been as good as his word, with the 25-year-old again linking up with the U’s in a deal until the season’s end.

