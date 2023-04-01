News you can trust since 1877
'Seriously' - irked Portsmouth fans all say same thing as John Mousinho makes huge call with latest starting XI

It’s fair to say large sections of Pompey fans on social media have one particular issue with John Mousinho’s latest starting XI.

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:28 BST

The Blues head coach has made four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Port Vale last time out.

That has seen Clark Robertson, Tom Lowery, Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs replace Ryley Towler, Louis Thompson, Reeco Hackett and Paddy Lane in the team.

However, it’s the decision to drop Towler in favour of Robertson that has irked many.

Clark Robertson & Ryley Towler.
Indeed, looking through Twitter, that issue dominates the conversation, with few in favour of the decision.

Here’s what Pompey fans have been saying as Robertson is restored to the team and made captain, while January signing Towler has to make do with a place in the bench.

@Dylanmc2007: Robbo and Raggett, announce 0-4 Forest Green.

@pfcalfie_: no sorry no get Towler back in.

@pfcmccloud: why does Clark Robertson just get to slot straight back in when we have a young promising centre back who’s been solid since he’s come in?

@PompeyPhil1898: Seriously even if he feels Towler needs a break play Bernard instead of Robertson.

@Jake_PFC: Perfect other than Robertson.

@JackBriant6: How is Towler on the bench?

@debojono: Towler does not deserve this.

@AlfJohn2003: Robertson does not deserve to start one bit.

@bazjenkins12: That’s extremely harsh on Towler as it was clear Robertson is well off the pace, bad call IMO.

@jakemeyers2015: Absolute joke Robertson straight in after 1 dodgy 45 from Towler, and given the Captaincy!?

