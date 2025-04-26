Nicolas Schmid is replaced by Ben Killip against Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

John Mousinho has sprung a surprise by dropping Nicolas Schmid from his side at Sheffield Wednesday.

Instead Ben Killip comes into the starting XI for his Blues debut, with the Austrian keeper moving to the bench for the Hillsborough clash.

That’s one of five changes to the team which defeated Watford on Easter Monday to preserve Pompey’s Championship status.

Jordan Williams (hamstring injury), Matt Ritchie, Regan Poole and Adil Aouchiche (fractured wrist) are also omitted.

Joining Killip in the team for the Blues’ penultimate game of the season are Terry Devlin, Conor Shaughnessy, Andre Dozzell and Harvey Blair.

Shaughnessy makes the line-up for the first time since mid-February, while Devlin comes in at right-back, with Blair presented with only the second start of his Blues career.

Josh Murphy and Colby Bishop have shrugged off their injury scares against the Hornets to retain their places, with Bishop handed the captaincy.

Ritchie, Poole and Schmid all drop to the bench, with no room in the 20-man squad for Jordan Archer, Kusini Yengi and Zak Swanson.

Although loanees Mark O’Mahony and Kaide Gordon are back among the substitutes after their recent omission.

Pompey: Killip, Devlin, Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Hayden, Potts, Dozzell, Blair, Bishop, Murphy.

Subs: Schmid, Poole, Bramall, Pack, Ritchie, Gordon, Lang, Saydee, O’Mahony.