‘Shaky night’, ‘not return required’, ‘determined statement’: check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Sheffield Wednesday defeat

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 22:13 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 22:58 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw the game at Fratton Park?

Terry Devlin was Pompey's MOTM against Sheff Wed

1. Pompey match ratings

Terry Devlin was Pompey's MOTM against Sheff Wed

Competent enough display from stand-in keeper on first league start in three-and-a-half years. Topped one early clearance, but then made a couple of claims to help him settle. Other more culpable for the goals than former Millwall man.

2. Jordan Archer 6

Competent enough display from stand-in keeper on first league start in three-and-a-half years. Topped one early clearance, but then made a couple of claims to help him settle. Other more culpable for the goals than former Millwall man. | National World

Match action

3. Match action from Pompey's clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Not the outcome he would’ve wanted from proud night as defender took the armband in Pack’s absence. A steady enough individual response from shaky Cardiff showing, however.

4. Regan Poole 5

Not the outcome he would’ve wanted from proud night as defender took the armband in Pack’s absence. A steady enough individual response from shaky Cardiff showing, however. | National World

