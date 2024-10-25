Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw the game at Fratton Park?
1. Pompey match ratings
Terry Devlin was Pompey's MOTM against Sheff Wed | PA
2. Jordan Archer 6
Competent enough display from stand-in keeper on first league start in three-and-a-half years. Topped one early clearance, but then made a couple of claims to help him settle. Other more culpable for the goals than former Millwall man.
| National World
3. Match action from Pompey's clash with Sheffield Wednesday
Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Regan Poole 5
Not the outcome he would’ve wanted from proud night as defender took the armband in Pack’s absence. A steady enough individual response from shaky Cardiff showing, however. | National World
