Chris Wilder says he is fully aware what threats Pompey will pose his Sheffield United team when they meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Wilder's managerial career has spanned 24-years and during his time in the lower leagues, he has come up against Mousinho a few times when the Blues boss was playing.

The two sides played to a goalless draw when they met at Fratton Park at the end of September. It was a positive result for Pompey who have made home games difficult for the opposition but on their travels they've been anything but solid. They have lost their last six consecutive matches on the road and will have to put that right if they are to stay in the division for another year.

Last week Pompey did United a favour by holding their promotion rivals Burnley to a goalless draw. United are level on points with the Clarets and with Burnley in FA Cup action on Saturday it gives them an opportunity to overtake them and close the gap on Leeds United. The match was watched in detail by Wilder this week as well as the reaction, and so the hosts are now prepared for the visit from the men from the South Coast.

‘We've watched their games, people talk about their away form and their home form being two different animals,’ said Wilder in his analysis of Pompey to their official club website.

‘Me watching the game and listening to John afterwards I think he was a touch disappointed they didn't win [vs Burnley]. They're an honest group, John's done the journey, I know of his journey in terms of when my teams played against him as a player so I know his characteristics, his personality, how he wants to set his team up, and what problems they'll pose for us.’

Chris Wilder thinks Pompey can avoid the drop this season.

Championship relegation prediction

The 57-year-old has found himself in Pompey's position before as a newly promoted team. He won the League One title with the Blades and then a year later they comfortably cemented their place in the division, finishing 10th.

It was a platform for them to go on and win promotion in what was just their second season back in the Championship, finishing second. He believes the experience of the likes of local lads like Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie could be key to their survival.

The ex-Oxford United boss also thinks they had a good transfer window with eight new faces coming through the door including Sunderland’s Adil Aouchiche and Kaide Gordon from Liverpool.

Wilder added: ‘They've been a little bit unfortunate away from home, they would've loved to have nudged that record up a bit more but first season back in the Championship it's a difficult league and I wouldn't bet against them having another season in the Championship.

‘They've got character, personality, they're tough, some good experience - Matt Ritchie, Marlon Pack, and they've had an excellent January transfer window as well so they'll be energised and will be looking forward to their trip up north.’

