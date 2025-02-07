Sheffield United v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as transfer additions come into fray

And that means John Mousinho has some much-needed depth to his squad at last at Bramall Lane.
How he utilises will be fascinating against Chris Wilder’s men. Here’s how we think he’ll go, as he bids to end the barren run at the Blades - which incredibly stretches 70 years and 26 visits.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Pompey welcome new players to the squad at Sheffield United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Changes in the goalkeeping department but Austrian still at the head of the queue. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Zak Swanson
Leads the right-back argument at present with Terry Devlin the competition and Jordan Williams sidelined. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Conor Shaughnessy
Made the difference we expected on start against Burnley last weekend, with the challenge to build momentum now. Photo: Jason Brown