Sheffield United v Portsmouth: Predicted line-up as transfer additions come into fray

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 12:04 BST

Pompey travel to promotion chasers Sheffield United bolstered by their recruitment across the transfer window.

And that means John Mousinho has some much-needed depth to his squad at last at Bramall Lane.

How he utilises will be fascinating against Chris Wilder’s men. Here’s how we think he’ll go, as he bids to end the barren run at the Blades - which incredibly stretches 70 years and 26 visits.

Pompey welcome new players to the squad at Sheffield United.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey welcome new players to the squad at Sheffield United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Changes in the goalkeeping department but Austrian still at the head of the queue.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Changes in the goalkeeping department but Austrian still at the head of the queue. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Leads the right-back argument at present with Terry Devlin the competition and Jordan Williams sidelined.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Leads the right-back argument at present with Terry Devlin the competition and Jordan Williams sidelined. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Made the difference we expected on start against Burnley last weekend, with the challenge to build momentum now.

4. CB Conor Shaughnessy

Made the difference we expected on start against Burnley last weekend, with the challenge to build momentum now. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedPortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice