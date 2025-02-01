Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and Sheffield United fans based in the USA are set for a unique treat next Saturday.

While Blues and Blades supporters on this side of the Atlantic will be heading to Bramall Lane to watch all the action unfold right in front of them, some of the faithful located Stateside will also have the opportunity to feel they’ve got front-row seats to the match and are sat inside the ground watching their teams go head to head.

That’s all thanks to Cosm - a new and innovative experience that broadcasts and replicates live sporting events within an auditorium environment on a 180-degree, domed screen hundreds or thousands of miles away.

The immersive technology simulates the experience of fans attending the game - in this case Pompey v Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - when they are simply in a specially-built venue in Los Angeles or Dallas.

Making you feel like you are pitchside, it’s considered the future of live content viewing that transcends the limits of what’s possible.

Fans in California and Texas have been making the most of the extraordinary technology by fully immersing themselves in Premier League games, the NFL, NBA and UFC without actually venturing too far from home.

Now Pompey and Sheffield United have been signed up to give sports fans Stateside the opportunity to experience life as Blues or Blades fan on a match-day - or to give those previous Fratton Park or Bramall Lane regulars the chance to once again enjoy the experience of watching their team up close and personal.

Revealing the exciting development, Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen said in his programme notes ahead of today’s game with Burnley: ‘We face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next Saturday and the match has been selected to be screened in the USA on Cosm – a ‘shared reality’ experience that replicates live sporting events across two custom-built facilities in Los Angeles and Dallas.

‘Fans will watch the action live in an immersive experience that simulates being inside the ground, using a curved wraparound screen.

‘Cosm will install several discreet cameras around Bramall Lane to capture all angles, which is then ‘stitched’ together to create the unique wide-angle effect that recreates being at the actual stadium.

‘The event – despite the early 7am kick-off time in LA (9am in Dallas) – will provide a great opportunity for our American-based fans to attend an innovative and exciting event, helping to raise the club’s profile in the USA.’

If you are in Los Angeles or Dallas next weekend, tickets cost between $11-$22.

