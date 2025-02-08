Sheffield United v Portsmouth injury and team news as 13 out and 1 doubt

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 8th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are in EFL Championship action on Saturday as they travel to Bramall Lane.

The Blues are in South Yorkshire on the weekend to face Sheffield United. It isn't the happiest of hunting grounds for Pompey who are without a win there since November 1955 in the old Division One.

Both sides did some business on transfer deadline day and it will be interesting to see how many of those new signings feature. Rob Holding joined the Blades on loan from Crystal Palace and he will replace Harry Souttar just nicely.

The former Arsenal defender hasn't played a lot of first-team football after being frozen out by the Eagles boss but now he has an opportunity to get some game time. Chris Wilder has said he will be available for the game so at the very least he could be in the match-day squad.

Holding wasn’t the only new arrival at Bramall Lane on the final day of the window as they used artificial intelligence to identify Jefferson Caceres and Christian Nwachukwu. It might be a few weeks until both players are seen in the red and white strips as they get up to speed with things in England.

For the visitors, Kaide Gordon arrived on a loan deal from Liverpool until the end of the season. He’s the sixth loan signing that Pompey have made this season and it leaves John Mousinho with a decision to make on who he leaves out with the EFL limiting teams to five loan players for a match-day squad. Mark O’Mahony is once again available for selection after missing the last few months of action, returning to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion for treatment.

Ben Killip joined from Barnsley after Will Norris left for Wycombe Wanderers. Nicolas Schmid is currently the first-choice goalkeeper and so Killip will be battling with Jordan Archer for that place on the substitutes bench. Here’s the latest injury details from both camps.

Out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Joined on deadline day from Crystal Palace. He hasn't had much football at Selhurst Park after being frozen out by Oliver Glasner but there are no worries about his fitness.

Chris Wilder said: 'He's fine, he'll be involved with the group on Saturday. He's ultra professional, we spoke to the conditioners at Palace, the doctor, to people who have played with him, and from an attitude and conditioning POV. 'We gave him a once over and he's played 3 or 4 U21 games and not missed a day's training. 'He's at a level we're happy with and he'll only improve.'

Out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

