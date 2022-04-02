For much of the afternoon, it looked like a promising set of results for the Blues with their key play-off rivals looking like they were going to drop crucial points in the chase for promotion.

That wasn’t the case though as late Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday goals extended the gap to the top six to 11 points.

Sunderland left it to the 95th minute to snatch all three points from a resurgent Gillingham.

Neil Harris’ men appeared to have held on for a crucial point in their bid for safety before a Nathan Broadhead header sealed the victory for the Black Cats.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday also left it late to take all three points from relegation threatened AFC Wimbledon.

The hosts went one up through Jack Hunt in the 11th minute before Ayoub Assal levelled for the Wombles on 22 minutes.

However, there was late despair for newly appointed Dons boss Mark Bowen as talisman Lee Gregory secured all three points for the Owls in the 92nd minute.

Ipswich lost for the first time in 14 games and the first at home since November, as Cambridge sprung a surprise shock in the Tractor Boys’ play-off hopes.

A 56th minute Domonic Thompson own goal was enough to separate the two sides as Kieran McKenna’s men sit six points behind the top six.

Elsewhere, Plymouth kept their impressive momentum going with a 1-0 win over play-off rivals Oxford United at Home Park.

MK Dons sealed a 2-0 win over struggling Shrewsbury to keep on the heels of Wigan, who dropped two points at home to Bolton.

And there was an eight goal thriller at the Wham Stadium as Accrington and Cheltenham played out a 4-4 draw, with Pompey target Will Boyle levelling for the visitors in the 96th minute.

Other League One results:

Charlton 1-2 Lincoln, Crewe 1-3 Fleetwood, Morecambe 3-0 Burton, Wycombe 2-0 Doncaster.

