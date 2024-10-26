Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Friday night

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl hailed Michael Smith’s stunning strike as Portsmouth fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Owls at Fratton Park on Friday night.

Connor Ogilvie’s goal gave Pompey the lead after 44 minutes but Smith inspired the Owls’ fightback as he assisted Josh Windass’ equaliser before curling an emphatic finish past Jordan Archer on 70 minutes. The result extends Portsmouth’s wait for a home win since their promotion from League One, with their only victory so far coming away at Loftus Road against Queens Park Rangers. Rohl believes the quality of Smith’s winning strike will not be beaten this weekend as he praised the second-half response from his side following Ogilvie’s first-half opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic goal to win it. It was an assist and then the goal. He [Smith] worked hard,” said Rohl as the result moved Sheffield Wednesday to 15th and left Pompey rooted to the bottom of the table. “It is maybe the goal of the week, it was outstanding. I am happy for him and for the team – the second half was a team performance.

“The comeback is very strong and we showed big character in the second half. At half-time I said that we turned the game against Coventry and we can do it again. We had to win more second balls and be calmer. It is just three points but it means we climb up the table. We see how close it is at the moment. Three points means going up eight places and a loss or a draw means you will stay or drop. We are improving as a team but there is still more space to go.”

Despite emerging victorious, Rohl demanded more from his side as he pointed to a late chance that could have rescued a draw for Pompey. He added: “We had more calmness than the first half, we kicked too many long balls and we did not have an understanding of where we had space. You felt it from minute to minute. In the end the opponent goes for it and we should not forget they had a big, big chance for the equaliser. We would then not be speaking about a win, it would again be about an unlucky defeat and we are not clinical and all those things. We can be happy but we have to improve.”

Up next for Pompey is back-to-back away trips at Hull City and then Plymouth Argyle. They then have a home game against Preston North End before the November international break.