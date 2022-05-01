Sheffield Wednesday boss’ verdict on Cowleys, their Portsmouth team and former Blues loanee

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a play-off spot with a come-from-behind 4-1 battering of the Blues at a sellout Hillsborough.

The Owls blew Cowley’s side away after falling behind to George Hirst’s fourth-minute opener, replying with three first-half goals before George Byers sealed the success late on.

The margin of victory was a little harsh on Pompey as they started well before loosing their way and then hit the woodwork twice after the restart.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quality of Wednesday was evident throughout though, with Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory shining in particular.

Moore liked what he saw from his side and their supporters with a raucous pre-match atmosphere, but there was also praise for what he saw from the club he served as a defender.

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘What I have liked since the start of the season is the mindset and character, not just in the players but even in the supporters, is there a transformation happening here it and continues to happen with moments like that.

‘It was a great response from everybody and I think in the end we deserved the win after a difficult start.

Owls boss Darren Moore. Pic Steve Ellis

‘I think Portsmouth are a great team. I think what Danny and Nicky are doing there you can see clear pictures. They caused us problems and looked a threat on the counter.

‘I thought we were good going forward but off the ball we kept the back door shut. Even when they did break away, we stayed resolute with our defending. We got into our passes and rhythm and we got the goals. It was pleasing to see the boys come up with the goals.

‘It was a difficult one but credit to the players because they have been consistently getting better and performing better over the season.

‘It was fabulous. I was looking forward to the afternoon and it lived up to my expectations.

‘It was absolutely fantastic to see. Credit to all the fans. I really loved it and we have got to go again in the play-offs. We look forward to seeing them in a few days’ time.’

Another player who impressed for Wednesday was former Blues loanee Byers.

Fans had high hopes over the 25-year-old but he failed to make a mark under Kenny Jackett, but after making a move from Swansea to Hillsborough he gave Pompey fans a glimpse of his true quality yesterday.

Moore added: ‘He was good. George was on loan at Portsmouth and I would imagine they have seen a complete transformation in terms of his performance this afternoon.

‘I thought he worked hard for the team. His distances between the lines was good. He used the ball very, very well. He had a chance in the second half with the left foot cut back which was saved.