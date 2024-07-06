Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A look at the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth’s Championship rivals.

Portsmouth have already begun their preparations for the new season, returning to base and beginning their fitness work. John Mousinho will know he has plenty of work to do to prepare his men for the step up from League One to the Championship.

New recruits will be vitally important this summer, with Pompey needing more quality to take the step up in their stride, although they did put together a hugely impressive campaign of last. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs.

Wright deal ‘close’

Sheffield Wednesday have already made a strong start to the summer transfer window, wrapping up a number of signings so far. According to the Fourth Official, they are now closing in on another deal in the form of Rangers winger Scott Wright.

It’s reported Pompey are close to striking a deal with Rangers for the signing of the winger, and it’s expected a deal will go through in the coming days. The reports claim a six-figure fee will be involved in the transfer.

Le Bris on transfer interest

New Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris admits the transfer window could get ‘difficult’ amid expected interest in some of the club’s talented young players.

“It’s difficult to have guarantees because the market could be crazy," Le Bris said. "I feel the ambition, and that is the main point. Obviously, the market and the transfer window will not be as we expect it now, but we will adapt with the circumstances and, at the end, I think we will have a balanced team with players who are able to play our style of play and perform on the pitch."

Rodon on Leeds move

Joe Rodon has spoken for the first time after completing his permanent move to Leeds United as part of a deal that saw Archie Gray join Tottenham on a big money fee.

“I am delighted to be back,” Rodon told LUTV. “To get it over the line and get underway so early, it’s a perfect start for me. There was of course interest [elsewhere], but for me in my heart, there was only one destination. Especially with the way it ended last season and with the project I believe is going to happen here and go on for the future, I just felt Leeds is the perfect place for me. I think everyone knows how it ended last season, so everyone knows what is on my mind this season.”