Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, referee, key stats and form guides

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (12:30pm) in Yorkshire.
Pompey team news
Danny Cowley has no fresh injury concerns despite their packed schedule of eight games in 25 days across April.
Denver Hume, Kieron Freeman, Reeco Hackett, and Jayden Reid are still on the treatment table, while Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson have shaken off knocks in recent weeks to return to the starting XI.
For some of the Blues’ loan contingent, their outings at Hillsborough will be their last in royal blue as Hayden Carter, Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, George Hirst, and Tyler Walker prepare to return to their parent clubs.
Predicted XI: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Michael Jacobs, Aiden O’Brien, George Hirst.
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Dominic Iorfa remains sidelined for the final match of the season as he completes his rehabilitation, while Josh Windass will be back on the bench after returning from injury.
Saido Berahino could return to the line-up after he was dropped for the trip to Fleetwood, and he could partner Lee Gregory who bagged a hattrick in the 3-2 success.
Predicted XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer, Jack Hunt, George Byers, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Marvin Johnson, Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino.
What’s been said
Danny Cowley: ‘We’ll approach the game how we have done all season – in a professional and a focused way while trying to be the best version of ourselves.
‘We go to Hillsborough, which is a brilliant place to play football, and I’m told it’s a sell out.
We, ourselves will take nearly 3000 supporters which, for a 12:30pm kick-off, on a Saturday afternoon is just incredible. It says everything about the unconditional support we’ve had this season.
‘We know it’s a big game for Sheffield Wednesday and the league, and we’re looking forward to playing our part in it.’
Darren Moore: ‘Going into the final game of the season at home, we know there is a lot of work to do. We are not patting ourselves on the back.
‘We have worked extremely hard to get to this point in the season. We still have a massive test ahead of us on Saturday.
‘Portsmouth had a great result (against Wigan). They are a team that are capable and will come to enjoy the day. We have got to make sure we apply ourselves right and it will be another big test for us at Hillsborough.’ - Credit: Yorkshire Live
Matchday odds (SkyBet)
Pompey: 9/2
1-0 (14/1), 2-0 (28/1), 2-1 (14-1), 3-0 (80/1), 3-1 (40/1), 3-2 (40/1)
Sheffield Wednesday: 11/20
1-0 (6/1), 2-0 (13/2), 2-1 (13/2), 3-0 (11/1), 3-1 (11/1), 3-2 (20/1)
Draw: 3/1
0-0 (12/1), 1-1 (13/2), 2-2 (14/1), 3-3 (50/1), 4-4 (200/1)
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
Key Stats (All Competitions)
Pompey: P53 W23, D13, L17
League position: 9th (72 points)
Top goalscorer: George Hirst (14)
Most assists: Ronan Curtis (8)
Discipline: 78 yellow cards, 3 red cards
Sheffield Wednesday: P54 W26, D15, L11
League position: 4th (82 points)
Top goalscorer:
Most assists: Lee Gregory (15)
Most assists: Barry Bannan (12)
Discipline: 77 yellow cards, 1 red card
Form guide
Pompey
W: Pompey 3-2 Wigan
W: Pompey 3-1 Gillingham
D: Morecambe 1-1 Pompey
W: Pompey 3-2 Lincoln
W: Pompey 3-0 Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday
W: Fleetwood 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday
L: Wycombe: 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
W: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Crewe
W: MK Dons 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday
D: Bolton 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Other fixtures (All 12:30 KO)
AFC Wimbledon v Accrington Stanley
Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town
Burton Albion v Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United v Cheltenham Town
Gillingham v Rotherham United
Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic
Lincoln City v Crewe Alexandra
Morecambe v Sunderland
Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers
Plymouth Argyle v Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic